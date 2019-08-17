Transcontinental Motor Convoy to stop at Schnelker Park Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – The Transcontinental Motor Convoy will be making at stop at Schnelker Park this weekend on their way across the country.

The convoy will be taking their morning break around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be at Schnelker Park for about 30 minutes and will be open to the public.

The 100th Anniversary Transcontinental Military Convoy is conducted by the Military Vehicle Preservation Association. The convoy consists of around 70 history military vehicles and retraces the original 1919 U.S. Army’s Transcontinental Motor Convoy route along the famed Lincoln Highway.

The convoy began their journey this year from Washington D.C. on August 11 and will make its way across the country to San Francisco, California on September 14. The route will consist of over 3,200 miles from coast to coast with an additional 50 more vehicles to join in on portions of the route.

The convoy consists of historic military vehicles from WWI to the present and includes cargo trucks, Harley Davidson WLA motorcycles, staff cars, and Jeeps.

For more information on the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, click here. You can also get more information from the Lincoln Highway Association by clicking here.