DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Crews are on the scene in DeKalb County after several train cars have derailed.

This is in the area near County Road 35 and County Road 46A.

Officials were called at just after 11 a.m. this morning according to Our Partners in News at ABC 21.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It is unclear what caused the derailment.