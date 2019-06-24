Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Auburn, one arrested

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was arrested Friday following a traffic stop that led to a drug bust.

Just after 3 p.m., an Auburn officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Touring Drive after seeing a vehicle swerving on the road and crossing the center line of traffic. The vehicle also had an expired registration.

During the stop, K-9 Reggie alerted to the presence of drugs.

The officer searched the vehicle and found raw marijuana, paraphernalia and approximately three pounds of marijuana edibles in the form of chewable candy. The edibles were sorted in ten individual bags, in five different flavors.

Lacey J. Issa, 40, was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana (at least 30 grams) and Possession of Paraphernalia.