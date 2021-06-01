Traffic stop turns into chase, briefly closes I-69

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A police chase that involved a suspect who would not get out of his vehicle caused a brief shutdown of both directions of Interstate 69 in DeKalb County Monday night.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy tried to pull over a slow-moving SUV on northbound I-69 near the exit for State Road 8 at 8:32pm. The driver, Terry Lee Scott Jr. of Fort Wayne, didn’t pull over until the Indiana State Police used stop sticks to take out his tires just north of the US 6 exit.

Despite pulling over to the shoulder and showing his hands to police, Scott refused to get out of the SUV. Police ended up using bean bag rounds and pulled him out.

Scott had been suspected of driving on an expired license when police first engaged him. He ended up getting a felony charge of resisting with a vehicle.

I-69 was shut down in both directions near the US 6 exit from 8:38pm to 8:55pm.