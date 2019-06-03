Traffic Advisory issued for McCartney concert tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Traffic Advisory has been issued for roadways surrounding the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this evening.

Tonight, Paul McCartney will take the stage at the Coliseum for his “Freshen Up Tour.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and a capacity crowd is expected for the concert.

The Coliseum has issued a Traffic Advisory for Coliseum Boulevard, Parnell Avenue and other surrounding roadways, and members of the public are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the evening hours.

For those attending the concert, you’re encouraged to get there early and leave plenty of time to park and to get through security.