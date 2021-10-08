TRAA to pay students to train as EMTs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne ambulance agency will soon start paying people to learn how to become medics.

The Three Rivers Ambulance Authority will be launching an “Earn as you Learn” program, according to the Journal Gazette, which will pay students $11 an hour as long as they undergo 40 hours a week of education for ten weeks.

If they finish the course, their pay will be bumped up to $14.75 per hour and they’ll be considered new emergency medical technicians.

Each student who takes the program will also have to sign an employment contract for most likely two years.