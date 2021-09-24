TRAA Taps Potential New Executive Director

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Ambulance Authority has made their office to a new executive director candidate.

Republican Allen County council member Joel Benz has been picked to head up the embattled Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. Members of TRAA’s Board of Directors met Thursday, voting to offer the job of executive director to Benz, according to our partners in news at ABC21.

Board members say agreement must be reached on issues such as salary and benefits before Benz can formally accept the offer. Besides his stint on county council, Benz works part-time as a TRAA paramedic and serves on a local medical air ambulance crew with Parkview Health.

If Benz were to agree to terms, he would have to resign from his spot on county council once he takes on the role at TRAA.