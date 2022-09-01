TRAA Approvals Pay Increase For Medics & Dispatchers Amid Operations Takeover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Ambulance Authority is officially raising wages and giving one-time hazard payments to employees now that it’s running operations after the departure of its contractor. According to The Journal Gazette, medics will see wage increases of $5 an hour, dispatchers will get raises of $2 an hour and all employees will receive one-time payments of $1,000 after board members unanimously approved the incentives Wednesday. PatientCare EMS Solutions, the ambulance’s contractor since 2009, handled operations for its last day Wednesday after the board found the company in default last month for unacceptably slow response times. Starting today, the ambulance authority will handle operations and administration.