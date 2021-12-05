TRAA Ambulance involved in hit-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to an overnight crash between an SUV and a TRAA Ambulance.

Our partners in news at ABC-21 report that the crash happened at about 2:45 Sunday morning, when the ambulance, which was southbound on Clinton Street between State Boulevard and 4th street, was hit by an Audi Q-7 SUV, when the driver of the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign at Jacobs Avenue and North Clinton.

The SUV hit the right front of the ambulance and was spun out by the force of the crash, hitting a traffic sign before coming to a stop. The driver of the SUV then reportedly fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported.