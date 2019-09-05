Tox-Away Saturday set for this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If anyone wants to discard unwanted household hazardous products, you can do so this Saturday.

Many household products that are unwanted can not only take up space in the home, but can be hazardous. Some products can be corrosive, toxic or ignitable. These types of products need to be disposed of in a safe and special way.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department and the Allen County Department of Environmental Management will be having a Tox-Away Saturday this weekend from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Last month’s Tox-Away Saturday brought in a record amount of 10,056 pounds of household hazardous waste and 1152 gallons of paint.

The September 7, 2019 collection day will be at the County’s household hazardous waste facility located at 2260 Carroll Road.

Typical items for disposal include:

Automotive products

Batteries

Fertilizers

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light bulbs

Herbicides

Household cleaners

Mercury

Paint

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Disposal fees and weight limits:

0-25 pounds – $5

26-50 pounds – $10

Fire extinguisher – $2

Propane – $1 per pound

4-foot bulb – $1

8-foot bulb – $2

Latex paint – $2 per gallon

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management says residents should consider a few options before taking items to Tox-Away days: Reduce waste by buying only what is needed, purchase less toxic options and ask family, friends and neighbors if they need it.

The final Tox-Away Saturday for this year will be October 12.