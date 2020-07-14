Town of LaGrange issues boil water notice

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials with the Water & Wastewater Department in the town of LaGrange have issued a boil water notice.

According to our partners in News at ABC21, the notice was due to a water main break. The order will remain in effect until otherwise notified.

Residents that live in the following areas are asked to boil their water when used for drinking, washing dishes, preparing food, brushing teeth, and making ice.

300 & 400 blocks of North Detroit Street.

100 block of East Lake Street.

300 & 400 blocks of Borth Poplar Street.

100 block of East Factory Street.

According to town officials, the water had to be shut off so that crews could fix the water main break. The chance of untreated water and harmful microbes getting into the town’s water increase when pressure lowers in water mains.

Crews are currently working to fix the problem. Officials say that the boil water advisory could be in effect for the next three to five days.