Top stores for Black Friday discounts

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with it, comes Black Friday.
Although the holiday used to solely take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, many stores have begun offering deals earlier each year, both in-store and online.
WalletHub has ranked 2017’s best stores for Black Friday, after analysts surveyed 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers.
Factoring in the average discount percentage for 2015, 2016 and 2017, the top ranked stores are Kohls, JCPenny, Belk, Stage and Shopko.
WalletHub also ranked stores based on specific categories, such as discounts in apparel, consumer electronics, toys and more.
- Apparel & Accessories
- Shopko
- Stage
- JCPenny
- Sears
- Belk
- Computers & Phones
- Stage
- Shopko
- JCPenny
- Guitar Center
- Dollar General
- Consumer Electronics
- Stage
- Belk
- True Value
- Shopko
- Fred Meyer
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- JCPenny
- Bealls Florida
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stage
- Belk
- Toys
- Stage
- Belk
- Shopko
- Kohl’s
- JCPenny
- Appliances
- Shopko
- Bealls Florida
- Belk
- Stage
- Fred Meyer
- Furniture
- Fred Meyer
- Shopko
- Kohl’s
- BJ’s
- Bealls Florida
- Jewelry
- Kohl’s
- Shopko
- Sears
- JCPenny
- Stage
- Books, Movies and Music
- Walmart
- Target
- Kmart
- Best Buy
- Amazon
- Video Games
- Walmart
- Target
- Best Buy
- Fred Meyer
- Shopko
- All Other Product Categories
- Kohl’s
- JCPenny
- Belk
- Stage
- Shopko
For more information on product discounts include percentages per category, visit WalletHub.com.