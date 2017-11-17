Top stores for Black Friday discounts

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with it, comes Black Friday.

Although the holiday used to solely take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, many stores have begun offering deals earlier each year, both in-store and online.

WalletHub has ranked 2017’s best stores for Black Friday, after analysts surveyed 10,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers.

Factoring in the average discount percentage for 2015, 2016 and 2017, the top ranked stores are Kohls, JCPenny, Belk, Stage and Shopko.

WalletHub also ranked stores based on specific categories, such as discounts in apparel, consumer electronics, toys and more.

Apparel & Accessories Shopko Stage JCPenny Sears Belk

Computers & Phones Stage Shopko JCPenny Guitar Center Dollar General

Consumer Electronics Stage Belk True Value Shopko Fred Meyer

Consumer Packaged Goods JCPenny Bealls Florida Office Depot and OfficeMax Stage Belk

Toys Stage Belk Shopko Kohl’s JCPenny

Appliances Shopko Bealls Florida Belk Stage Fred Meyer

Furniture Fred Meyer Shopko Kohl’s BJ’s Bealls Florida

Jewelry Kohl’s Shopko Sears JCPenny Stage

Books, Movies and Music Walmart Target Kmart Best Buy Amazon

Video Games Walmart Target Best Buy Fred Meyer Shopko

All Other Product Categories Kohl’s JCPenny Belk Stage Shopko



For more information on product discounts include percentages per category, visit WalletHub.com.