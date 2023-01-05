Tom Harris selected as new Allen County Council president

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Allen County News Release) – This morning, January 5, 2023, Allen County Council met for their annual organizational meeting, during which Councilman Tom Harris was unanimously selected to serve as President of Allen County Council in 2023. Harris who has served as President previously, will lead Council again on numerous issues coming before the county government this year. Harris stated, “I am excited to have the support of my fellow Councilmen and I am very optimistic to face the challenges coming before us in 2023. County Council will meet the needs of a growing community while continuing our commitment to a strong fiscal foundation for Allen County Government.” As President, Harris will have the responsibility to preside over monthly meetings and liaison assignments of Council members with elected officials and department heads during the year. Paul Lagemann was selected as Vice President during the meeting.

Allen County Council meetings are open to the public. The 2023 Meeting Schedule as well as agendas and minutes can be found on the Allen County website at www.allencounty.us/county-council.