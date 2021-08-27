Toddler shot to death, suspected gunman also killed in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A 2-year-old child was shot and killed during an apparent domestic disturbance in Elkhart and the man who police believe pulled the trigger was also killed.

It was around 10:20 a.m. on Friday Aug. 27, when officers were called to the 500 block of West High Street in regard to a shooting with injuries.

The male suspect and a female were in a verbal dispute during which the suspect fired a handgun at the female and the residence.

As a result of the gun being fired, the toddler was shot, causing the child’s death.

A description of the suspect and the vehicle he took off in was broadcast to officers. Minutes later an officer observed the suspect vehicle in the area of South Seventh Street and Wolf Avenue.

As other officers arrived in the area, a subject matching the description of the suspect was seen walking in an alley. Officers made contact with the suspect and attempted to gain his compliance. At that time an event, which details are unknown at this time, unfolded.

During the event, an officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect and causing his death.

The officer has been place on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.