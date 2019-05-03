Toddler killed by Wabash County floodwaters

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 2-year-old from Indianapolis died yesterday after the car he was in sank into floodwaters on a Wabash County road.

The Indiana State Police tells WOWO News it happened at about 1:40pm on County Road 925 South, east of State Road 13. Anthonitte Carter of Indianapolis was driving eastbound and reportedly did not see a high water sign posted on the side of the road. Her car ended up driving into floodwater covering the road, which completely submerged the vehicle.

The 22-year-old was able to get out of the vehicle, but was not able to free her son, Eric Longer, despite attempts. Responding officers had to enter the water to rescue Carter, who told them she didn’t know how to swim.

The vehicle ended up submerged in about eight feet of water. It was recovered by a local towing company. The child’s body was found inside.

The incident is under investigation.