Toddler drowns in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Wednesday, a toddler in Adams County was found head down in 10 inches of water.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said that emergency personnel were called at approximately 12:00 p.m. to a rural Adams County address in reference to a possible drowning.

They said evidence suggests that around noon, a family member noticed that the child had been missing for some time. The child was located in a 39-inch man made hole meant to have a post set in it.

The child was pronounced dead after being airlifted to a local hospital.