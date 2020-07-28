Todd Rokita talks about run for Indiana Attorney General seat

By
Heather Starr
-
(Photo Supplied/Rokita for Senate)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Steve Shine talks with Todd Rokita, the republican nominee for Indiana Attorney General.

 

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here