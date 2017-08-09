Todd Rokita announces Senate run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Rep. Todd Rokita is entering the Republican Senate primary in an effort to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly, who is viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election next year.

Rokita for months has signaled an interest in the race. In recent weeks he has feuded bitterly with fellow Republican Rep. Luke Messer, who is also seeking the Senate seat. Rokita made a formal announcement at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday morning before embarking on a nine-city tour.

Rokita’s rhetoric attempts to closely tie him to President Donald Trump. A narrator in a commercial urges voters to take the “next step” by voting for Rokita to “defeat the elite.”

This despite the fact that his voting record is almost identical to Messer’s.