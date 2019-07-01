FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has some tips to keep your pets safe this Independence Day.

Remember, dogs and cats can be startled by fireworks explosions, which can lead to a spike in runaway pets.

Animal Care and Control offers the following tips:

Keep pets inside as much as possible when fireworks are being used in the area

Supervise animals when outside

Keep your pet’s collar identification up to date

Make sure your pets are microchipped and information is current

Turn on a TV, radio, fan or other noise in a bedroom or quiet area to drown out the noise of fireworks

Discuss medication options with your vet to help keep your pet calm

Do not take pets to parades or events with fireworks or sirens

Do not take your pet with you in the car

Keep fireworks away from your pets due to risk of serious injury

Keep pool chemicals away from your pets

Keep pets away from picnic foods including grapes/raisins, onions and garlic, xylitol (ingredient commonly found in candy and chewing gum), macadamia nuts, avocados, cherry pits and alcohol

Animal Care and Control will be closed on Thursday, July 4th. They will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 5th. If your pet is missing, come in then and also reach out to Lost Dogs of Fort Wayne or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne on social media.

If you find a missing pet, file a report with the shelter. Call 427-1244 for more information.

Also, a reminder that pets are not allowed at festivals in Fort Wayne.