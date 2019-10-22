TinCaps up for several Minor League Baseball awards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Music has the GRAMMYs… Broadway has the Tony Awards… and Minor League Baseball has the MiLBY Awards, giving fans the chance to choose the best prospects, plays, in-game promos, photos, and more from across the 2019 Minor League Baseball season.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps have been nominated for multiple awards this year, including Best In-Game fun, Top Starting Pitcher, Breakout Prospect, and Photo of the Year.

Fans can vote for their favorites and see the full list of nominations here.