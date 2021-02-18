TinCaps to return to Parkview Field on May 4th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The TinCaps will open their 2021 season at Parkview Field on May 4 as part of a 120-game schedule.

Major League Baseball announced the return to play on Thursday. Fort Wayne will play games through Sept. 19.

“This schedule has been highly anticipated for us after losing our 2020 season,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We can’t wait to welcome our amazing fans back to Parkview Field in a safe and fun fashion this year.”

The TinCaps will host the West Michigan Whitecaps on opening day as part of 60 home games. Fort Wayne will also be at home on July 4 and during the opening weekend of Three Rivers Festival July 9-11.

Fort Wayne will be in the 12-team High-A Central. Only six games will be played against the South Bend Cubs.

Teams will play six-game series to reduce travel. Also, teams will have an off day on Mondays.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date, with home game times and the promotional schedule expected to be released soon.