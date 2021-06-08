TinCaps to move to full capacity starting June 29

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps will move to full capacity at Parkview Field for games starting June 29.

The team also announced Tuesday that tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Parkview Field ticket office, online here or by calling 260-482-6400.

“We appreciate the patience of our fans as we navigate through this one-of-a-kind season,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps vice president of marketing & promotions. “We’re fired up now to add more fireworks shows, theme nights, and other promotions as we prepare to host a growing number of fans as this year goes on. Our staff is as dedicated as ever to providing our fans with the best ballpark experience in Minor League Baseball.”

Fans who purchased a 2020 ticket before the season was cancelled can exchange for a 2021 game ticket starting Wednesday, June 9 by emailing tickets@tincaps.com, calling 260-482-6400 or visiting the Parkview Field ticket office.