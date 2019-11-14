TinCaps to be named Manzanas Luchadores for six games next season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The TinCaps will be called the “Manzanas Luchadores de Fort Wayne” during six games next season.

The name, which translates to “fighting apples” in Spanish, is part of Minor League Baseball’s “Es Divertido Ser Un Fan” (It’s Fun to be a Fan) Hispanic fan engagement initiative.

The mask over the apple logo is to represent luchdores, who usually wear masks in the ring.

The TinCaps will transform to the Manzanas Luchadores for six games at Parkview Field next sesaon: May 1-3 and June 26-28. The team will also wear special jerseys and hats, which will be unveiled in March of next year.

A special ticket package to each of the six games includes a Manzanas Luchadores hat for $72 through Dec. 21. Manzanas Luchadores gear is available now at The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and on the TinCaps website.

Last season, 24 of the 58 players who appeared in a game for the TinCaps grew up in a Latin American country. Also, about 10 percent of the city’s population is Hispanic/Latino.

Tickets for all TinCaps games will go on sale in February.