TinCaps team with PNC Bank for “Going to Bat for Small Business”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps have announced that they are joining together with PNC Bank for “Going to Bat for Small Business.”

The inaugural program will select two small businesses in northern Indiana to receive hospitality and marketing assets valued at over $8,000 to help generate brand awareness.

Honorees will be selected by a committee and be evaluated on key criteria, including unique products or services, compelling growth story, value provided to the community, and future plans to provide a positive impact in the community.

Winners will be recognized during on-field pre-game ceremonies. They will also receive a marketing package that will include a luxury suite night, in-game radio and tv mentions, in-park recognition, a customized gift, a complimentary opportunity to pass out promotional material to fans, and social media promotion with logo inclusion.

Small businesses in Allen and immediate surrounding counties are encouraged to apply during one of the two nomination periods. The first takes place from June 2 to July 3. The second will take place from July 3 to August 1. Nominations from the first round will rollover to the second.

Nominations can be submitted here.