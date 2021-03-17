TinCaps release 2021 game times

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps released the start times for their 60 home games in 2021.

Tuesday-Friday games will have first pitch at 7:05 p.m., Saturday games will start at 6:35 p.m., Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the July 4 game starting at 6:05 p.m.

Also, all Saturday games beginning in June along with the game on July 4 will have postgame fireworks.

Tuesday games will be Family Feast Nights with discounts on concession items. Wednesdays will be the new Paws and Claws nights, with fans welcome to bring their dog or cat to the ballpark with a special ticket and discounted White Claw drinks. And Thirsty Thursdays return with discount drink specials. More promotions will be released at a later time.

The TinCaps open the season at Parkview Field against West Michigan on Tuesday, May 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets will go on sale in mid-April. Click here for the full schedule.