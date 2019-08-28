TinCaps release 2020 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps have released their 2020 season schedule.

Counting tonight, there are just six games left for the 2019 season, and they’re all at Parkview Field in downtown Fort Wayne, but the team has already announced next year’s schedule, with their first home game set for Monday, April 13th at 6:05pm against the Dayton Dragons.

Once again, the TinCaps will feature an abundance of fireworks shows. Parkview Field will have postgame fireworks 29 times in 2020. The full 2020 promotional schedule will be released at a later time.

A notable feature of the 2020 schedule is adjusted start times compared to the past. Saturday games with fireworks will now start a half-hour earlier at 6:35 p.m, while evening games in April and May will start at 6:05 p.m. Also, all Sunday games from April-August will start at 1:05 p.m.

Find the full 2020 schedule here.

The TinCaps will be giving away free wall calendars featuring the team’s 2020 schedule at their remaining games tonight through Labor Day.