TinCaps nominated for MiLB Patriot Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are a finalist for an award that goes to teams who honor the United States Armed Forces and its veterans.
The team announced Wednesday it has been nominated for Minor League Baseball’s annual Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award. The award goes to teams who display outstanding support for the military, both at the ballpark and in the community.
This is the first time Fort Wayne has been Midwest League’s nominee; each of Minor League Baseball’s 14 leagues nominates a club.
“We take pride in this nomination because of how much we value the military and veterans in our community and all around,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We have no shortage of appreciation for the sacrifices our military and their families make. They’re the reason we’re able to do what we do and enjoy our national pastime. We thank them for this, too.”
The TinCaps hosted several military-themed nights during the 2019 season, including on July 22nd, when Air Force Tech Sergeant Anthony Krock returned from deployment by surprising his wife and baby daughter on the field during a game. Other events include:
- Military Appreciation Night on Aug. 19
– Partnered with the 122nd Fighter Wing, the 1st Battalion, 293rd Infantry Regiment, Fort Wayne’s VA Hospital, and other area veterans groups
– Complimentary tickets for military members, veterans, and their families thanks to donations by the San Diego Padres, OmniSource, and Steel Dynamics
– Camouflage-style jerseys auctioned off to benefit Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, which flies veterans to their war memorials in Washington, D.C.
– Northeast Indiana Military Assistance Network organizations present
- Military Salutes throughout the season
o Military/veterans are nominated by loved ones and then treated to a VIP experience at a game with their family, including on-field recognition
- Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops Concert on July 3 (free to the public)
– Fourth of July Game
- Recognition of military/veterans during the game
- Special red, white, and blue jerseys auctioned to benefit Honor Flight
– Airmen and women from the 122nd Fighter Wing recorded messages played on video board before and during games
– Pre-game color and honor guards
– Military homecoming surprise on July 22
– POW/MIA Chair installation