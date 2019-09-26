TinCaps nominated for MiLB Patriot Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are a finalist for an award that goes to teams who honor the United States Armed Forces and its veterans.

The team announced Wednesday it has been nominated for Minor League Baseball’s annual Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award. The award goes to teams who display outstanding support for the military, both at the ballpark and in the community.

This is the first time Fort Wayne has been Midwest League’s nominee; each of Minor League Baseball’s 14 leagues nominates a club.

“We take pride in this nomination because of how much we value the military and veterans in our community and all around,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “We have no shortage of appreciation for the sacrifices our military and their families make. They’re the reason we’re able to do what we do and enjoy our national pastime. We thank them for this, too.”

The TinCaps hosted several military-themed nights during the 2019 season, including on July 22nd, when Air Force Tech Sergeant Anthony Krock returned from deployment by surprising his wife and baby daughter on the field during a game. Other events include: