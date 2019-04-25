TinCaps looking for veterans to honor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are looking for your help in honoring those who’ve served.

The team, alongside OmniSource LLC and Steel Dynamics Inc., will be holding military salutes throughout the 2019 season.

The TinCaps are seeking nominations of active or veteran military personnel to honor at games, with selected nominees getting VIP treatment and on-field recognition.

The team is asking for a short essay explaining why the community should know about your nominee’s story. Go to TinCapsHeroes.com or call 407-2812 to nominate a vet.

The TinCaps will wear special camouflage jerseys on Military Appreciation Night, which is set for August 19th. The jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefitting Honor Flight Northeast Indiana.