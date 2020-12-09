TinCaps invited to High-A minor league baseball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps have been invited to move up to the High-A level of Minor League Laseball by the San Diego Padres.

TinCaps officials say they will review the terms and conditions of the offer and are excited about the invitation.

The invitation comes after Major League Baseball (MLB) announced a new player development structure for the minors that includes 120 teams across four levels: Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Each MLB team will have an affiliate at each level.

Fort Wayne has played at the Low-A level since 1993, which includes an affiliation with the Padres since 1999. The move up would mean players with more experience and talent taking the field in Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps will receive their 2021 schedule once the teams and leagues are finalized.

The Padres invited the El Paso Chihuahuas, San Antonio Missions and Lake Elsinore Storm to join their Triple-A, Double-A and Low-A farm system, respectively.