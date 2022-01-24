TinCaps holding mascot tryouts

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The TinCaps are looking for the next Johnny TinCap.

The team will be holding mascot tryouts at Parkview Field on Saturday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12-2 p.m. both days.

Previous experience as a mascot or entertainer is preferred but not required. The position is a paid, part-time season role.

Tryouts must be scheduled in advance here.

“These are big shoes to fill to be Johnny TinCap – figuratively and literally,” TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby said. “Johnny plays a key role in helping create fun and meaningful experiences for our fans in our community. And anyone who suits up as Johnny will certainly be a very valued and appreciated member of our TinCaps family.”

The TinCaps are also hiring part-time seasonal positions at Parkview Field. If you are interested, apply here.