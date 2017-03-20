TinCaps CARE launches jersey auction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are getting fans ready for baseball season by auctioning off some game-worn jerseys for a good cause.

The team is auctioning off the team’s previous green alternate tops from 2013 to 2016, including the jerseys of current big-leaguers like Joe Ross, Zach Elfin, and Hunter Renfroe, alongside a number of rising prospects, starting at $50.

The money raised will go to the TinCaps CARE program, which donates game tickets to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys & Girls Club, as well as participates in other community outreach and education efforts.

The auction runs from now until 5pm March 31st at TinCapsJersey.com. The team’s home opener is April 8th.