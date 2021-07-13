TinCaps asking for help getting COVID relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps are asking for your help getting some federal COVID relief.

In a letter from Team President Mike Nutter, the team is asking fans to write a letter to their representatives in Congress supporting the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which would make already-appropriated relief funds available to teams impacted by the pandemic.

Nutter says the TinCaps, and other minor league teams, were hit “harder than just about any industry in our country” by the pandemic, and that the relief they’re asking for would be virtually identical to that already offered to other entertainment venues.

Find the full letter and details on how you can help by clicking here.