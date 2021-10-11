TinCaps announce 2022 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps have received their 2022 schedule from Major League Baseball.

The San Diego Padres’ High-A affiliate will begin play on the road on April 8th against Dayton, while the TinCaps’ home opener will be on Tuesday, April 12th against the South Bend Cubs.

Just like this past season, the schedule will consist of six-game series played Tuesday through Sunday, with Monday serving as a weekly day off, with the exception of the July 4th game in which Fort Wayne will be home to host the Lake County Captains.

The TinCaps have 132 games scheduled for the 2022 season with half in Fort Wayne and half away.

A complete list of game times and promotions will be announced soon. Click here for the full schedule.