TIF expansions approved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The expansions of two Tax Increment Financing districts for Fort Wayne have been given the green light.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has granted final approval to the expansion of one TIF that includes the Jefferson Pointe and Apple Glen shopping centers, Harrison Square, and Parkview Field to include Cityscape Flats and the future Ruoff Home Mortgage building, according to the Journal Gazette.

The second expansion is for the Civic Center Redevelopment Project Area, which includes Citizens Square and a number of downtown properties, to include the Lofts at Headwaters Park and Don Hall’s Gas House.

TIF districts funnel property tax income from new developments into public improvements within that same district.