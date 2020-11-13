Thursday night shooting leaves two injured – one critically

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police were called to a home in the 6300 block of Decor Drive near Paulding Road and Wayne Trace just after 7-30 last night after shots were fired in the garage.

Two men were injured in that shooting – one critically according to officials who say that they’re working to determine the motive for the shooting as well as who the intended target was. A person of interest was detained and questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1272.