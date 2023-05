ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that they were notified just after 6 a.m. Thursday that a stabbing victim had arrived at a local hospital.

It was determined that the stabbing had taken place in the 100 block of Benwell Place, west of Fort Wayne International Airport.

The adult female victim had arrived at the hospital with multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Detectives are currently working to determine what took place and to identify a suspect.