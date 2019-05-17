Thursday evening crash injures 4 adults 2 children

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Four adults and two children were injured in a crash in LaGrange County Thursday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, a man was driving a Ford F-150 truck east on County Road 100 South approaching State Road 3. The brakes failed on the F-150 which caused the truck to head through the State Road 3 intersection and in the path of a Nissan Pathfinder.

The Nissan Pathfinder was unable to avoid colliding with the F-150 and hit the truck in the front passenger side. The F-150 was then forced through a guide wire and came to rest in a field northeast of the intersection.

The male driver of the F-150 suffered a non-life threatening head injury and was taken to Cameron Memorial Hospital. All passengers in the Nissan Pathfinder, including three adults and two 5-year-old children, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were sent to Parkview LaGrange.