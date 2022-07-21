Thursday Crash In Whitley County Severely Injures Three People

Thursday, July 21, 2022
Michael McIntyre
Photo Courtesy: WPTA ABC21.

LARWILL, Ind. (WOWO):  Three people were injured after a crash on US-30 7 miles west of Columbia City according to the Whitley County Sheriffs Department. According to officers on the scene, the car ran a red light and hit the semi in the intersection.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, one person in the car was airlifted from the scene and flown to the hospital in critical condition while two others were seriously injured. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:10 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 5 in Larwill.

Stay tuned as more details are released.

