NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A Thursday afternoon fire remains under investigation. Fire crews in New Haven were dispatched at 4:20 pm on reports of a structure fire on Woodmere Drive. Initial reports were that there was an explosion that came from the home, and investigators are continuing along with the State Fire Marshals Office to determine the cause of the fire.

At the time of the fire there was 1 individual in the home who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.