STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police and Indiana conservation officers are investigating after a three-year-old boy drowned in a Steuben County lake Monday.

Troopers were called at 2:30 p.m. to Lake Arrowhead after a report of a child found in the water. The child was unresponsive when crews arrived on scene. The boy was later pronounced dead by the Steuben County Coroner.

An investigation is still ongoing.