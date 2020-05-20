Three-vehicle crash injures one

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was badly hurt in a three-vehicle crash this morning in Fort Wayne.

As WOWO News reported on-air during Fort Wayne’s Morning News, officers were called to a crash involving three vehicles, one of which was a dump truck, at the intersection of Hillegas Rd. and West State Blvd. at about 5:15am.

Police say a pickup truck slammed into the back of the dump truck on Hillegas in the northbound lanes, then was hit from behind by another vehicle. The pickup’s driver was seriously injured, while those in the other two vehicles escaped injury.