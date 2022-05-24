Three Teens Suffer Minor Injuries In DeKalb County Crash Monday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 7:30 P.M. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 6300 block of County Road 5 where a 17-year-old male from Garrett was traveling northbound and lost control. The teen then ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole with the driver-side front fender. The teen’s vehicle continued and struck a wire fence belonging to a residence in the area, eventually coming to rest facing southwest in the wire fence. The driver, along with two passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely as they were all wearing seatbelts. All three suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene.