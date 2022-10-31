Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon.

Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.

Robert Bontrager, 18, of Rome City was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat, while a 16-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both of Topeka, were found unresponsive in the back seat. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office oversaw autopsies performed today at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Preliminary indicators point towards carbon monoxide poisoning, but toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.