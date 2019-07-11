Three Rivers Festival road closures announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of Fort Wayne roads will be closed for the annual Three Rivers Festival.

The annual event, running this year from Friday, July 12th through Saturday, July 20th, attracts hundreds of thousands of people to downtown Fort Wayne. That means a lot of streets will be impacted. Vehicles found parked in any of the restricted areas will be ticketed and towed. Find the full list below:

Friday, July 12th, 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 14th at 11:00 p.m.- Art in the Park

• E. Main Street from Clinton to Lafayette

• Barr Street from Main to Berry

Friday, July 12th, 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 p.m.

• The left curb lane of S. Clinton Street by Headwaters Park from the MLK Bridge to Superior Street, effective 24-hours/day

Saturday, July 13th, 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.- Three Rivers Opening Day Parade

• W. Wayne Street from Fairfield to Rockhill

• W. Main Street from Runnion to Lafayette

• Van Buren Street from Washington to Superior

• Fairfield Avenue from Superior to Wayne

• Ewing Street from Main to Wayne

• Harrison Street from Wayne to Main

• Calhoun Street from Superior to Washington

• Berry Street from Clinton to Fairfield

• Superior Street from Clinton to Harrison

• Barr Street from Main to Berry

• Columbia Street from Harrison to Calhoun

• Rockhill Street from Main to Washington

Wednesday, July 17th, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.- Bed Race

• E. Main Street from Lafayette Street to Clinton Street

Saturday, July 20th, 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.- Three Rivers Festival Fireworks

• Calhoun Street from Jefferson to Berry

• Wayne Street from Harrison to Clinton

• Washington Street from Clinton to Harrison (10:15 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.)