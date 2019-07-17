Three Rivers Festival offering free water, misting station as heatwave continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – It’s going to be very hot the next couple of days in Fort Wayne, but the Three Rivers Festival must go on.

TRF Executive Director Jack Hammer today announced measures being put in place to keep guests cool, safe and comfortable.

First, there will be water tanks spread throughout the festival where guests can get a glass of free cold water any time during the day. The tanks can be found at the following locations:

Near the Downtown Midway in the east side of Headwaters Park

On the west side of Headwaters Park

At the Army National Guard 293rd tent

Hammer mentions there is also a splash pad available for guests to cool down from head to toe.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department is also providing a misting station, which will be located in the Downtown Midway.

Two additional water tanks will be available at the Children’s Fest event this Friday and Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne.

The TRF Board of Directors is asking guests to keep safe during the heatwave by wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat; using sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more; and drinking extra fluids to prevent dehydration.