Three Rivers Festival announces entertainment lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors announced their nightly entertainment for the 54th Three Rivers Festival July 7-15. These events will take place at the Headwaters Festival Plaza on the Fort Wayne Newspapers Stage.

Saturday, July 8th, Aqua Systems’ Day: Who’s Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience headlines one great night featuring local favorite Good Night Gracie. Admission $15, gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 9th: Gospel at the Three Rivers Festival. Listen to local gospel musical talents in an afternoon of harmony and worship. Check TRF website for updated admission and musical guests.

Monday, July 10th: The much-anticipated return of the Three Rivers Festival’s Waiter & Waitress Contest featuring the best and fastest servers in the Fort! Presented by Visit Fort Wayne. Also, returning for its third year – the Three Rivers Festival Drag Show! Admission $5, must be 18+ to enter. Performances start at 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11th, ProFed Credit Union’s $2 Tuesday: Returning for its second year – Beer, Bands, & BINGO! Win some BINGO prizes and listen to musical performances, featuring The Y’s Guys and The Taj Maholics. Special $2 deals in junk food alley, $2 beers in the plaza, and $2 admission. BINGO Starts at 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 12th: The Three Rivers Festival Trivia Night returns – Get your team & register for a chance at the $1,000 Grand Prize! Presented in partnership with Tincture of Trivia.

Thursday, July 13th: The Heart and Soul Affair, Fort Wayne’s favorite Ty Causey headlines a great night to get up and dance, opening with Chris Worth and rounding the night out with Music Lovers Lounge. Admission $10, gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 14th: Hubie Ashcraft energizes the festival plaza once again, with opener Off the Edge. Admission $10, gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 15th, Masters Heating & Cooling Day: Rhythm and blues flood the plaza with The Sweetwater All Stars to close out the 54th festival with the Hoosier Lottery Fireworks Finale. With the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra starting the night out with a little funk. Admission $10, gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, July 7th: The musical lineup will be announced at a later date.