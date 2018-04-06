Three Rivers Festival announces concert lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The concert lineup for this year’s 50th Three Rivers Festival is set.

The festival’s board of directors announced the 2018 lineup on Friday.

Live & Let Die, a tribute to Paul McCartney with Orange Opera and Duke Tomatoe kick off this year’s concerts on Friday, July 13.

Then on Saturday, The Gin Blossoms, Candlebox with James and the Drifters take the stage.

On Friday, July 20, Morris Day and the Time, The Funk Thang and Music Lovers Lounge will perform.

Finally, Here come the Mummies and The Sweetwater All Stars with Love Hustler will wrap up the shows on Saturday, July 21.

Tickets for theses concerts will go on sale on Monday, April 9 at 10 a.m. They may be purchased at the Embassy Theatre or through Ticketmaster. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of shows at the Ruoff Festival Plaza in Headwaters Park East.