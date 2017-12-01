Three Rivers Festival 2018 parade theme announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Organizers of the annual Three Rivers Festival have announced the theme of next year’s Lutheran Health Network Three Rivers Festival Parade: “Golden Celebration – 50 Years of Fun!”

Every July more than 50,000 people fill the streets of downtown Fort Wayne for the parade, which truly kicks off the annual nine-day festival, which itself has a usual attendance of 500,000.

This is the 50th anniversary of the event, and Executive Director Jack Hammer says the parade’s theme will not only be a reflection of that milestone, but also a way to focus on all of the fun things to do in Fort Wayne.

“For 50 years, we have had the honor of celebrating the best that our city has to offer,” said Hammer. “We are inspired by our past and excited for what our future holds.”

The Lutheran Health Network Three Rivers Festival Parade will take place on Saturday, July 14 at 10:00am. Parade Applications are due May 1, 2018. The festival itself runs July 13th through 21st.