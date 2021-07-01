Three people killed in overnight crash on Fort Wayne’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people are dead following a vehicle crash that happened at about 12:30 this morning on the city’s south side.

Police were initially called to a disturbance involving an intoxicated man at a home in the 2500 block of Hovelwood Drive. Officers found the man sitting in a car and attempted to make contact with him – but the driver took off at a high rate of speed on Paulding Road.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle as it continued on Paulding Road. Moments later, the driver lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Paulding Road and Hanna Street, striking a pole, tree, house and gas line.

Medics declared all three occupants in the vehicle dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.