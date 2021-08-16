Three people jailed after Steuben County storage facility break in

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies were called at about 8:00 Saturday Morning to the Clear Lake Storage Garages due to several overhead garage doors being damaged.

Officials soon discovered that the units had been burglarized and that several vehicles along with firearms and power tools among other valuables had been stolen. One of the stolen vehicles was a Chevrolet Tahoe, which was tracked using the OnStar system to a location in southern Michigan.

Michigan State Police, while searching for the Tahoe, located a Ford Mustang, which had also been stolen in the heist, and began a chase which ended in Hillsdale County Michigan with the arrest of 21 year old Ryan Damron of Hudson.

The Tahoe was located at a home in Pittsfield, Michigan. 32 year old Devin K. Hill, homeless and 25 year old Abigail Scholfield were arrested and booked into the Hillsdale County Jail.

All but one vehicle have been recovered and officials say they have also recovered 26 stolen firearms. The investigation is ongoing and felony charges are pending in Steuben County.